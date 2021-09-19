Dan Levy signs deal with OTT streamer 'Netflix'

Dan Levy, the Emmy-winning star of 'Schitt's Creek', has signed a films and TV deal with streamer 'Netflix'.

As part of the deal, the 38-year-old actor will write and produce scripted content and other creative projects for 'Netflix', the streaming service said in a statement.

Levy's first project with 'Netflix' is an untitled romantic comedy that the actor will star in, write and direct. He will also produce the movie along with Sister's Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske.

Levy's work in series will start in July 2022 when his current three-year overall deal with 'ABC Signature' ends.

"Netflix offered 'Schitt's Creek' second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us. Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both tv and feature film. A full-circle moment," Levy said.

Netflix's Scott Stuber, Head of 'Global Film' and Bela Bajaria, Head of 'Global Series', hailed Levy as 'an incredible all-around creative talent'.

"His work on 'Schitt's Creek' charmed audiences around the world and we are thrilled to partner and create new films and shows with Dan," they added. Levy co-created 'Schitt's Creek', the smash-hit Canadian television sitcom, along with his father and co-star Eugene Levy.

The show followed the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a rundown small town they once purchased it

as a joke.