Daler Mehndi's new song becomes a chartbuster

Legendary composer A R Rahman and king of pop Daler Mehndi has once again weaved magic in the form of their new song 'Garda Uda Diya' from the movie 'Atrangi Re'. Within 24 hours of its release, the track became a chartbuster and crossed more than 20 million views. and it seems like music lovers can't get enough of it.



When asked about his fond memories of this song, Daler Mehndi stated, "I have always been a follower of Rahman Sahab's work and love his songs. He called me to

do this song in Chennai

and the first time I heard the composition and lyrics, only one thing came up in my mind that 'no one can stop this song from becoming a chartbuster."

Daler Mehndi further added, "A.R Rahman Sahab was very clear that I should be singing this song and when I sang the catchphrase for the first time 'Saala Garda Uda Diya', I saw a sense of contentment on Rahman Sahab's face; that was the best moment for me while recording this song."

Starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, the film 'Atrangi Re' is already killing the audience with excitement. But the masterpiece "Garda" has taken the excitement to the next level. With Irshad Kamil's lyrics and A.R Rahman's music, Daler Mehndi has once again proved why he is known as the 'king of pop' not just in the Bollywood music industry but worldwide.

The love for Daler Mehndi can be seen in the comment section on the Youtube page. One of the fans commented, "First with "Aila re Aila" and now with 'Garda,' Daler paaji is going to make everyone crazy." Another fan posted: "That moment in the song when Daler Mehndi Sir sings 'Garda Uda diya reee,' already set this song as my ringtone."

Another listener wrote: "That garda uda diya vocal was an addiction." "Daler Mehndi is a singer who is still young in his 50s."