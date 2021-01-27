Dakota will be in therapy all her life

50 Shades of Grey' star Dakota Johnson revealed that she would be in counselling for the rest of her life.

"I have been so lucky to be surrounded by people who have encouraged me to go deeper into myself," Dakota said during an episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', reported 'dailymail.co.uk'.

She added, "Even during quarantine, I got really into doing online psychology courses because I never went to college and because I was not going to get into college, I still did these amazing courses. I will probably be in therapy for the rest of my life. You never finish learning about being a human."

Dakota, who is the daughter of veteran actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, had previously spoken about suffering from depression.

"I have struggled with depression since I was 15 or 14," she had earlier said.

Dakota also said, "That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, 'Oh, this is a thing I can fall into', but I have learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world. I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they do not pour out of me. I do not make it anyone else's problem."