Dakota to play Anne Elliot in Persuasion's adaptation

Los Angeles: Jane Austen's leading lady Anne Elliot is taking a chance on love again in cinema with 'Fifty Shades of Gray' star Dakota Johnson as she is all set to play the character from 'Persuasion' in a 'Netflix' adaptation.

"Acclaimed theatre director Carrie Cracknell will make her feature directorial debut with the movie with Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow set to adapt the novel for new-age audiences," the streamer announced.

Cracknell last directed Jake Gyllenhall and Tom Sturridge in 'Sea Wall/ A Life' on Broadway.

Johnson had recently starred in the drama 'Our Friend' and will next be seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Lost Daughter' and Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro's 'Am I Ok?'.

'Netflix' further stated that the latest adaptation takes a modern and witty approach to a beloved story while remaining true to Jane Austen's classic novel.

"Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unusual woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth, the dashing one she once sent away crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances," the film's official logline read.

'Persuasion' will be produced by Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie with Elizabeth Cantillon Michael Constable and David Fliegel serving as executive producers.

'Persuasion' was published in 1817, six months after Austen's death. It is considered Austen's most mature work with a not so young lady.

The story, like most of Austen's work, has been adapted for the screen multiple times.