'Dabangg' gets its animated series on 'Hotstar'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan's much-loved character of cop Chulbul Pandey, from his blockbuster franchise 'Dabangg', got its animated series, which is currently streaming on 'Disney+ Hotstar VIP'.

Titled 'Dabangg - The Animated Series', the show is the latest addition to an extensive collection of kids' content on the OTT platform, which also houses the movie series 'Toy Story' as well as shows like 'Doraemon', 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse', 'Chacha Chaudhary' and many others.

Produced by 'Cosmos-Maya' and 'Arbaaz Khan Productions', the first eight episodes of season one are available on the digital space in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. New episodes of the series will be released at regular intervals.

Apart from Chulbul, his brother Makkhi (played by Arbaaz Khan) and Rajjo (essayed by Sonakshi Sinha), will also be part of the animated version.

Salman Khan said that he was excited to watch the series with his nieces and nephews.

"I could not be happier that Chulbul, Makkhi and Rajjo are returning in animated avatars to entertain the children of our country. I cannot wait to binge-watch all episodes of 'Dabangg - The Animated Series' with my nieces and nephews while at home," he said.

The 55-year-old actor added, "Animation has opened up yet another dimension for this character and I'm thrilled that 'Cosmos-Maya' did that. I hope that all children, along with their families, take time out and enjoy watching this together." Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, 'Dabangg' was released in 2010 and featured Salman Khan as a fearless Robin Hood-like police officer with unorthodox working methods.