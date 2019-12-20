Dabangg 3 removes scenes from 'Hud Hud Dabangg' song
Mumbai: The makers of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 have announced that they have 'voluntarily' removed certain scenes from the film's title track 'Hud Hud Dabangg.
The film had attracted controversy after a Hindu outfit objected to a sequence in the title song that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars.
Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Salman Khan Films posted, "Keeping everyone's sentiments in mind, we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song 'Hud Hud Dabangg'."
The studio, however, did not disclose the details of the scenes removed from the song.
Earlier this month, Salman had addressed the controversy around the song, saying some people were trying to 'get fame' by making a noise about the scene.
