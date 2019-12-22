Dabangg 3 hauls 24.5cr on day one
Mumbai: Salman Khan's latest biggie Dabangg 3 has recorded a day-one collection figure of Rs 24.5 crore, upon release on December 20.
"#Dabangg3 Fri 24.5 cr. #India biz. Note: ALL VERSIONS," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on December 21, referring to the fact that the filmhas opened in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada versions in the domestic market.
The Prabhudeva-directed film stars Salman Khan along with Sonakshi Sinha and introduces Saiee Manjrekar in a pivotal role.
