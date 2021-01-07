CSMIA to elevate its passengers' experience

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), which is home to India's largest public art programme titled 'Jaya He' (Glory to India), has taken the responsibility to assure to take the passengers' experience to a new height by launching 'Jaya He Museum' and 'Jaya He'.



The digital tour of the acclaimed museum will enable the users to explore the 3.2 km multi-story art wall, which is illuminated by skylights and having over 5000 pieces of artwork and artefacts from every corner of India, while 'Jaya He', an app-based platform will aim to regale passengers with a guided tour of India's incredible diversity living in multiple centuries simultaneously.

The app can be downloaded and is available on all play stores accessible to all passengers and art connoisseurs across the globe. Besides, the passengers travelling through Terminal Two can also access a web version by scanning a QR code placed near the artefacts. Users can navigate the tour as per their preference through a menu of art content and opt for the audio-visual treat of the artwork spread across the international or domestic departures as per their choice.

Moreover, the app operates on a unique technology platform that allows users to listen to the narrations offline, even with their phones on airplane mode. The app narrations - a rich mix of images, videos and voice - are meant to enhance the viewing experience of the visitors. Visitors can also use the app as an audio guide, on payment of fee, while visiting key cities in India including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Varanasi, Aurangabad, Leh and Jaipur.

CSMIA consistently explores its potential to be an agent of change by creating meaningful experiences for its passengers, even amidst the pandemic.

The one-of-a-kind 'Audio Guide' app, developed in collaboration with 'Hop on India' ('Desi Walks' Pvt. Ltd.) is amongst the latest path-breaking initiatives of the airport to reposition India's arts and crafts in the public domain as the airport leaves no stone unturned in its goal to elevate the passenger experience.

Shalini Bansal, co-founder of 'Hop on India' said that as a culture enthusiast, she was grateful that 'Jaya He Museum' had taken this step to take people closer to the wonderful exhibits in the museum.