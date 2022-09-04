Creative Arts Emmys 2022 - Adele bags top honours

The 'Creative Arts Emmys 2022' winners were announced recently and it seemed to be a big night for musical artists as Adele, Lizzo and The Beatles were among the biggest winners of the evening. Major honours such as 'Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series' was bagged by 'The Beatles: Get Back' as well as Adele's 'One Night Only' special won five Emmys. She also bagged the 'Outstanding variety special (pre-recorded)' award as well as directing for a variety special, outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special, sound mixing for a variety series or special and technical direction, camerawork and video control for a special.

There was also an emotional win for Marvel's series 'What If...?' as late actor Chadwick Boseman was awarded 'Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance' for his final act as T'Challa in the animated series. Presenters for the 'Creative Emmys' evening included the likes of Nicole Byer, Judd Apatow, Monica Aldama and Morgan Simianer and more.

Winners of Creative Arts Emmys 2022

Outstanding Animated Program: Arcane - 'When These Walls Come Tumbling Down' (Netflix)



Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program: 'Love on the Spectrum' (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program: Lizzo's 'Watch Out for the Big Grrrls - Nneka Onuorah' (Prime Video)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series: 'A Black Lady Sketch Show - Bridget Stokes' (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special: George Carlin's 'American Dream' (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program: RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Narrator: Barack Obama - 'Our Great National Parks' (Netflix)