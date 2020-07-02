Cops to question Sanjay and casting director Shanoo

Cops have been investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case closely. A couple of days back, hospitals submitted the late actor's final and detailed postmortem reports to Mumbai Police. The viscera reports had come recently that were found negative for any kind of suspicious chemicals or poison. After recording statements of over 25 people, the Mumbai Police will soon send summons to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. As per the preliminary report, Sushant died of asphyxia due to hanging.

Not only the noted filmmaker, but 'YRF' casting director Shanoo Sharma will also be called for the second round of interrogation. Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Kapur will also give their statements.

After Sushant's tragic death, a case was filed against Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ekta Kapoor in Bihar court by Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha. The complaint alleged that the late actor was removed from seven films and this compelled him to take the drastic step. However, a source close to Sanjay had denied any allegations and had revealed that the 'Padmaavat' director always wanted to work with the late actor.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police had recorded statements of 27 people.