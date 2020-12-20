Cops to investigate Javed's complaint

On December 19, a magistrate's court gave directions to the police team to conduct an inquiry and submit a report after Bollywood veteran Javed Akhtar submitted a complaint against Kangana Ranaut. In his complaint, he alleged that the 'Manikarnika' star had made defamatory statements against him in a news channel. Akhtar's statement was recorded by the court on December 3.

Akhtar's lawyer Niranjan Mundargi submitted arguments on the plea after which the court passed the order. The plea is scheduled to be heard again on January 16. In his plea, Javed said that he was shocked when he learned that on July 19, Ranaut had given an interview to a leading news channel's editor and had damaged his 'immaculate reputation by falsely attributing statements to him'.

"During the course of the interview, the accused (Ranaut) proceeded to give her opinions on the circumstances around the death of Sushant Singh Rajput without appearing to have any direct personal knowledge of the circumstances," the plea said.

It further stated that in the same interview, she referred to Javed Akhtar as being part of a part of an alleged 'suicide gang'. The plea also mentioned that such false and malicious statements had an adverse effect on his reputation.