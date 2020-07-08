Cops take CCTV recording of Sushant's building

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, which is one of the most heartbreaking incidents of the year, has left several questions unanswered. While the late actor's fans and friends are still struggling to come to terms with his death, Mumbai Police had been investigating the case and had been trying to resolve the mystery behind the unfortunate incident.

As per recent updates, the cops took the CCTV footage of the 34-year-old actor's building in custody for investigation in the case.

Sharing the details of the case, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe also stated that no cameras were installed in the 'M S Dhoni: The Untold Story' actor's house. Furthermore, the cops are also waiting for forensic reports.

"Mumbai Police has taken custody of CCTV recordings of the building where Sushant Singh Rajput was staying. No CCTVs were installed at his house. Forensic report is awaited," said Trimukhe.

The Mumbai Police had been interrogating people associated with Sushant including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, friends Mahesh Shetty, Sandip Ssingh and others.

The cops had recently interrogated Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the case lately as he had reportedly approached Sushant for his movies 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela' and 'Bajirao Mastani'. However, Bhansali denied dropping Sushant from any of his films. He had revealed that Sushant was busy working on the film 'Paani' for 'Yash Raj Films'.