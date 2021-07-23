Cops record Shilpa's statement in porn case

Mumbai: After arresting her husband and businessman Raj Kundra in a case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps, Mumbai Police on Friday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, an official said.

Shetty's statement was recorded at her house in suburban Juhu in the afternoon, he said. The crime branch of Mumbai Police also conducted a search of the house and seized a laptop, the official added. As Shetty was a director of Viaan Industries, Kundra's firm, the police decided to question her, he said, adding that she had later resigned from the post.

Meanwhile, Shilpa shared her first post since the arrest of husband Raj Kundra in the porn films case. The Bollywood actor posted a quote from a book about surviving challenges.

"We look back in anger at the people who have hurt us, the frustrations we have felt and the bad luck we have endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is," read the quote from the actor's 'Instagram' story.

The quote continued, "I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today."