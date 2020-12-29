'Coolie No. 1' fares poorly with 1.4 rating on IMDb

It seems that Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Coolie No 1' is not faring well among the audience. Directed by David Dhawan, it had recently released on 'Amazon Prime Video' on the day of Christmas, soon after which unfavourable reviews started coming from the viewers.

On 'IMDb', which allows audiences to rate a film, 'Coolie No 1' got a very poor rating of 1.4 and it looks way too worse than Salman Khan starrer 'Race 3' (1.9) and Ajay Devgn starrer 'Himmatwala' (1.7). However, 'Sadak 2', which had released on 'Disney+ Hotstar' in August, got the rating

of 1.0.

'Coolie No 1' received 23,000 audience ratings on 'IMDb'. Despite the rating list, the streaming giant made claims that the comic film registered as the biggest opening of the year.

The film also earned negative reviews from film critics as well.

According to a leading newspaper's review, it read, "Although suspension of disbelief is a part of watching a David Dhawan's film, Coolie No 1's plot is hopelessly out of sync with today's time. Men get hit in gonads and women are the victims of casual sexism. Speech impairment is mined for laughs, as is people's weight. Even Coronavirus is not spared as it is used in a rather tasteless and unfunny joke."

Shikha Talsania, who also starred in the film, reacted to the negative response the film got.

"Entertainment can be different for different people. A certain kind of humour works for me while another does not, but I can choose to watch what I enjoy," said Talsania.