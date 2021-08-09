Consul-General gives opening remarks at Thailand Fiesta

Sweeya Santipitaks, Consul-General, was seen giving opening remarks during the Thailand Food and Fruits Fiesta launch at Spencer's Hyper Store, Quest Mall, in Kolkata. Thailand Food and Fruits Fiesta - an ongoing promotional event for Thai food products (July 23 – August 15), was inaugurated by Saithong Soiphet, Director of Thai Trade Centre in New Delhi, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of Thailand.



Consul-General pointed out the Fish cakes recipe shown in the launch's cooking demonstration using all ingredients that can be purchased from Spencer's. The fish cake's 2 key ingredients are Bekhti fish fillets from West Bengal and red curry paste from Thailand.

The demonstration was led by Waraporn Khenbai, Consul-General's cook, who has been working as a Thai food cook for Thai dignitaries for many years and was recently featured in the show 'Aahaarn-Aahaar' on The Consulate's Facebook page and YouTube channel 'ThaiKolkata'.

Indrajit Lahiri, a celebrity influencer and blogger joined Miss Venus Asawapoom, Consul to showcase Thai cooking demonstration of Thai Fish Cakes and Arjad dipping sauce.

Following the opening speeches by Spencer's executives, Director of Thai Trade Centre, and Consul General, a local Thai dancer performed a Tarikipas Dance, which is a shared culture among the Southern part of Thailand, Malaysia, and South Sulawesi of Indonesia.