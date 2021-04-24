Composer Shravan Rathod dies of Covid-19

Shravan Rathod, of music composer Nadeem Shravan duo fame, died of Covid-19 related complications on Thursday. The 66-year-old composer had returned from Kumbh Mela with his wife a few days ago, and had complained of breathlessness on returning. Both of them tested positive for the coronavirus later.

Shravan's son Sanjeev said in an interview that his father and mother had returned from Kumbh Mela a few days before testing positive for Covid-19. He said,

"We had never thought our family would have to go through such tough times, my father passed away, I am Covid positive and so is my mother. My brother is also positive and is in home isolation, but since our father has died, he is being allowed to do the final procedures to do last rites for our father."

Sanjeev added, "My mother, Vimladevi, and I are at Sevenhills, she is in the bed right next to me and she is inconsolable, but we both are recovering."

He also said, "There were some rumours that the hospital is not giving us our father's body following an issue with billing, but it is untrue, the hospital has been very supportive and they did everything they could to help my father."

He said special arrangements are being made for the last rites. "My brother Darshan has left for the hospital and will get dad's body there, BMC is helping us with ambulance, etc as he is positive too."