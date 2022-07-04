'Comicstaan' season three to premiere on July 15
Mumbai: Prime Video on Monday announced the third season of its comedy show "Comicstaan", which is set to stream from July 15.
The eight-episode comedy talent hunt show will be judged by stand-up artists Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian.
According to the streaming platform, the show returns with a "reinvigorated format", with eight contestants, who will be guided by seven mentors across varied genres of comedy.
The mentors are Rahul Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik and Anu Menon.
Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, said "Comicstaan" made stand-up comedy "aspirational".
"We are excited to bring back this much-loved franchise, in a new, re-imagined avatar, to our audiences. The new season promises to take audiences on a hilarious ride as we find and nurture the next generation of stand-up comedians," Purohit said.
Produced by Only Much Louder (OML), "Comicstaan" will be hosted by Abish Mathew and Kusha Kapila.
Rachita Arya, Senior Vice President, OTT content, Only Much Louder (OML) said the success of the show's two seasons motivated the team to go "a mile further".
"In season three, we are bringing an exciting brigade of new stand-up comedians, two hosts, along with four judges and seven mentors, who will guide the contestants on different styles of comedy in each episode. We are confident that just like the previous seasons, audiences across the globe will laugh their hearts out on this occasion too," Arya added.
