Comedian Daniel apologises for making fun of SSR's death

Comedian Daniel Fernandes issued a public apology on his social media handles for offending the fans of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Recently, Fernandes had shared his satirised video online, in which he referred to Sushant's death, media attention followed by it and the media trials of the late actor's girlfriend-actor Rhea Chakraborty. However, netizens, who claimed to be the 'Kai Po Che' star's fans called for the video to be reported.

"My recent stand-up video appears to have offended a lot of fans of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, many of who have pointed out an apology is in order and I agree! As a comedian, my only intention is always only to entertain you and make you laugh, but sometimes in that endeavour, it is possible that I might evoke an unfavourable response. That being said, I would like to address my mistake. Towards the end of this bit, I said that Rhea has been acquitted of her charges. That is factually incorrect. She has been released on bail. For some weird reason, I used the word 'acquitted' by mistake in the Pune show. It is definitely not how I have written or performed it elsewhere. I take that back and apologize to anyone whose feelings may have been hurt," wrote Fernandes.

He added, "Also, through an editing oversight, one of my favourite jokes from this set got left out of the final cut. To fix this, I will upload a new version of this video with that joke next week. I stand by everything else I said."

A user had written on Daniel's 'Instagram' post, "Stop making fun of SSR and get your facts right. The case is ongoing. You got a problem with the media? Title it the same. He does not deserve this."

"The worst thing that you could do as a stand-up comedian is making jokes about a tragedy. Dislike and mass report this video for making jokes on Sushant Singh Rajput's death," commented another user.