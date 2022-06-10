Colin Farrell to star in Apple drama series 'Sugar'

Los Angeles: Apple has officially given a go-ahead to Colin Farrell-fronted drama series "Sugar".

According to Variety, the show is a genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story set in Los Angeles.

Plot details are currently under wraps.

The series is penned by "I Am Legend" scribe Mark Protosevich. "City of God" helmer Fernando Meirelles is attached to direct.

Farrell will also executive produce "Sugar" along with Protosevich and Meirelles.

The show marks the actor's second series on an OTT platform. He is set to star in an HBO Max spin-off of The Batman, in which he will reprise the role of Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin.