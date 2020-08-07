'Class of 83' trailer talks about encounter killings

Netflix India' released the trailer for 'Class of 83', an upcoming police drama starring Bobby Deol and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's 'Red Chillies Entertainment'. The film, directed by Atul Sabharwal, is slated for an August 21 release on the streaming platform.

Bobby plays a heroic former policeman in the film, who has been reassigned as an instructor at the Nashik police academy. Spotting young talent but aware of the red-tape that his job is hindered by, the actor's character puts together a covert task force that specialises in pulling off encounter killings.

"Sometimes, to enforce order, law must be sacrificed," a character could be seen saying in the trailer.

The film marks 'Red Chillies' third collaboration with 'Netflix', following the shows 'Bard of Blood' and 'Betaal'. It marks Bobby's return to a starring role after several years. The actor had said in a statement, "When Atul Sabharwal and 'Red Chillies Entertainment' approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of 'Class of 83'. It is my first attempt on digital and it also happens to be the first film by 'RCE' and 'Netflix' together. It is an exciting and challenging time to be an actor, and I am super excited that everyone gets to see the trailer tomorrow and the film on August 21."

'Class of 83' also stars Annup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Ninad Mahajani, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, Sameer Paranjape, Hitesh Bhojraj and Prithvik Pratap.