Actor Urmila Matondkar has been receiving support recently from her industry colleagues after Kangana Ranaut's harsh attack on her. The 'Panga' star had called Urmila a 'soft porn star' in an interview.

Actor Swara Bhasker tweeted words of appreciation for Urmila.

"Dear Urmila Matondkar ji, I remember your outstanding performances in 'Masoom', 'Chamatkaar', 'Rangeela', 'Judaai', 'Daud', 'Satya', 'Bhoot', 'Kaun', 'Jungle', 'Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya', 'Tehzeeb', 'Pinjar', 'Ek Hasina Thi' and many other films. I have always marvelled at your acting chops and brilliant dancing! Love you," she wrote.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote, "I just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative and expressive actors ever. I send you my love Urmila Matondkar." Urmila commented on his post and thanked him.

Designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, "Class does not rave and rant. It shines through. Urmila Matondkar, Jaya Bachchan, Swara, Taapsee, Sonu Sood and Hema Malini, you guys shine bright!"

"Even Urmila is a soft porn star. I know that it is very blatant. But she is not known for her acting for sure. She is known for doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why will not I get a ticket?" said the 'Manikarnika' star.