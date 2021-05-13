Cinema is a universal language: Michael

Over the past decade, Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan gained a massive fan base with his performances in films like 'Fruitvale Station', 'Creed' and the comic book supervillain Erik Killmonger in 'Black Panther'. With inclusivity and diversity taking centre stage in Hollywood, the international heartthrob admitted that it is a 'lively time' to be an actor right now.

"I think it is always the right time to be an actor. Artists use their platforms to express themselves. For me, I use my platform in a multitude of ways. I think it is a lively time to be an actor right now. I think it is pretty lively at the moment," said Jordan.

Over the decades, several Indians have forayed the West, especially Hollywood, including Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Amrish Puri, Shashi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Kabir Bedi and Persis Khambatta. In recent times, too, the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and many others have featured in Hollywood projects.

In reverse, Hollywood films dubbed in regional Indian languages have been consistently doing good business in this country.

"Cinema is a universal language. It is one of those things that everybody can come and participate and share and experience from all walks of life and from all over the world. Through the use of streaming, the Internet and social media, everybody is connected to everything that is going on. Everybody has access to the stories you want to tell," he added.