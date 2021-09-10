Christopher Nolan working on movie about World War II scientist J Robert Oppenheimer

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has a new movie on the anvil, focusing on American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer who helped develop atomic bomb during World War II.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, major Hollywood studios are vying for Nolan's new movie, which isn't being automatically set up at Warner Bros.

The filmmaker and his representatives have been in talks with studios, which include Sony, Universal and Paramount.

Warner Bros, which backed Nolan's all of past work starting with 2002's "Insomnia", is also in discussions for the project.

Relations between Nolan and Warner Bros had soured last year after the filmmaker expressed dissatisfaction with the studio for moving its 2021 slate to a day-and-date theatrical and HBO Max streaming release.

Plot details are sketchy but the story will focus on Oppenheimer, who is considered one of the fathers of the atom bomb.

He was a pivotal figure in the Manhattan Project -- the World War II undertaking that developed the first nuclear weapons.

Nolan most recently directed spy thriller movie "Tenet", starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

"Tenet" was the first Hollywood tentpole to open in theatres after the coronavirus pandemic-forced shutdown.