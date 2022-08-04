Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy almost two years after miscarriage

Los Angeles: Model-host Chrissy Teigen said she is expecting her fourth baby with husband-singer John Legend after undergoing in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

The couple suffered a pregnancy loss with their third child, Jack, in September 2020.

Teigen, 36, took to Instagram to share the news on Wednesday.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. One billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way (sic)," she wrote in the caption of the photos flaunting her baby bump.

Following the miscarriage almost two years ago, the model said she was wary about the pregnancy.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'Ok, if it's healthy today I'll announce', but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok, phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!" she added.

Teigen and Legend, 43, are already parents to daughter Luna (six) and son Miles (four).