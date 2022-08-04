Chris Pratt-led 'Garfield' movie to arrive in 2024
Los Angeles: Sony Pictures has announced that its much-anticipated animated movie "Garfield" will arrive in theatres on February 16, 2024.
Featuring Hollywood star Chris Pratt as the voice of the titular feline, the film is directed by Mark Dinda.
According to entertainment website Deadline, veteran actor Samuel L Jackson plays the role of Garfield's father Vic.
David Reynolds has penned the screenplay for the film backed by production company Alcon Entertainment.
Jim Davis, the creator of the Garfield comic series and brand, is attached as executive producer on the project along with Bridget McMeel and Craig Sost.
Producers are John Cohen, Steven P. Wegner, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Namit Malhotra and Tom Jacomb.
