Chris Pratt compares Jurassic World 3 with Avengers: Endgame
Los Angeles: Chris Pratt says the scale of the third Jurassic World movie is equivalent to the 2019's superhero blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.
The third chapter of the rebooted Jurassic Park franchise is set to feature original stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, besides Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and among others.
Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Pratt said the film's script, penned by director Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael, is "unbelievable" and he just can't wait to work on it.
"It's got everybody. It's got pretty much everybody in it. Maybe I just blew it, but I don't care. All of the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back," the actor said.
Jurassic World 3 has a release date of June 11, 2021.
