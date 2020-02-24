Chris Hemsworth to visit India
Mumbai: Thor actor and Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is all set to visit India for the promotional tour of his upcoming action film Extraction.
He will visit Mumbai along with director Sam Hargrave, on March 16.
Extraction, which was initially titled Dhaka, also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi. Hemsworth shot for the Netflix film in India in 2018.
It revolves around Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.
The film is scheduled to release on April 24.
The Australian actor has previously expressed his love for the country and has even named his daughter India. While promoting Men In Black in India, the actor said his wife, Elsa Pataky, spent a lot of time in the country and that is why they decided to name their daughter so. Apart from his daughter, India Rose, Hemsworth shares twin sons with Pataky: Sasha and Tristan.
"I love the place and the people. There were thousands of people on the streets every day and I have never experienced that on set. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people," Hemsworth has said about his love for the country in the past.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Is your pet obese?24 Feb 2020 3:34 PM GMT
Promoting sustainable livelihood24 Feb 2020 3:33 PM GMT
Where to say the three magical words24 Feb 2020 3:32 PM GMT
Encouraging the food bloggers community24 Feb 2020 3:30 PM GMT
Why opt for walnuts24 Feb 2020 3:30 PM GMT