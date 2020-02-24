Chris Hemsworth to visit India

Mumbai: Thor actor and Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is all set to visit India for the promotional tour of his upcoming action film Extraction.

He will visit Mumbai along with director Sam Hargrave, on March 16.

Extraction, which was initially titled Dhaka, also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi. Hemsworth shot for the Netflix film in India in 2018.

It revolves around Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

The film is scheduled to release on April 24.

The Australian actor has previously expressed his love for the country and has even named his daughter India. While promoting Men In Black in India, the actor said his wife, Elsa Pataky, spent a lot of time in the country and that is why they decided to name their daughter so. Apart from his daughter, India Rose, Hemsworth shares twin sons with Pataky: Sasha and Tristan.

"I love the place and the people. There were thousands of people on the streets every day and I have never experienced that on set. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people," Hemsworth has said about his love for the country in the past.