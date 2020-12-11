Choreographer Remo suffers heart attack

Bollywood filmmaker and famous choreographer Remo D'souza suffered a heart attack and he got admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent an angioplasty on December 11. After the surgery, he was in stable condition.

Remo, who made his debut as a choreographer with 'Bollywood Dreams' (1995), created a place for himself in the mainstream industry after working on films like 'Chameli' (2003), 'Dhoom' (2004), '36 China Town' (2006) and many other films. His first directorial venture, 'F.A.L.T.U.', which released in 2011 was a hit at the box-office.

Remo also directed dance films like 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2', both of which were box office successes. He also donned his director cap for movies such as 'Race 3', 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Flying Jatt'. On television, he judged multiple dance reality shows such as 'Dance India Dance', 'Dance Plus' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.