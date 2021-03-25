Chloe's 'Nomadland' gets victorious at PGA Awards

Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' continued an impressive run at this year's award ceremonies with the American drama picking up the 'Darryl F Zanuck Award' for 'Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures' at the 32nd annual 'Producers Guild of America Awards' (PGA).

The victory came right after the film's impressive run through the movie awards season.

'Nomadland' is also up for six Oscars including 'Best Picture', 'Best Director', 'Adapted Screenplay' and 'Best Editing'. The film is looking to become the 22nd film in 32 years to win the PGA and the 'Best Picture Oscar'.

Other winners declared at the 87-minute-long virtual ceremony included the Oscar-nominated film 'Soul' in the 'Animated Film' category.

While 'Schitt's Creek' bagged 'Danny Thomas Award' for 'Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy' category, 'The Crown' won 'Norman Felton Award' for 'Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama'. Anya Taylor-Joy-starring 'The Queen's Gambit' won for 'Limited Series'. TV show 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' won for 'Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment and Talk Television'.

"Thank you so much for this PGA Award. We appreciate it very much, especially this year. Production this year has been, to put it mildly, a bit tricky," said Oliver in his acceptance remarks.

The virtual ceremony also attracted a star-studded list of presenters including Viola Davis, Sacha Baron Cohen, Carey Mulligan, Steven Yeun, Mindy Kaling, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarah Jessica Parker and many others.