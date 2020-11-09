Chiranjeevi tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: South superstar Chiranjeevi said that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. The development came days after the South actor met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with colleague and actor Nagarjuna.

The 65-year-old actor-politician, who is currently asymptomatic, took a test as he was about to resume shooting of his upcoming Telugu action-drama 'Acharya'.

In a note on 'Twitter', Chiranjeevi requested the people who came in contact with him to also get themselves tested.

"I took a test for COVID-19 before resuming 'Acharya' shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home. I request all those who met me in the last five few days to also undergo COVID-19 tests. I will update you on my recovery soon," he wrote.

'Acharya', produced by his son and actor Ram Charan, is directed by Koratala Siva and also stars Kajal Aggarwal.

The film's shoot came to a

halt earlier in March 2020 when

the Coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced.