'Chhello Show' actor Rahul Koli dies at 10

Actor Rahul Koli, who played a significant role in the film 'Chhello Show' ('The Last Film Show'), passed away at the age of 10 on October 2. The late child artist was fighting leukemia.

Rahul's family held a prayer meeting for him in his hometown in Hapa village near Jamnagar. His father, Ramu Koli, who drives an autorickshaw for a living, shared that his son was looking forward to the film's release.

"He was so happy and would often tell me that our lives would change after October 14 (the release date of the movie). But he left us before that," Ramu told a leading daily.

Director Nalin Pandya (Pan Nalin) shared that the film's team was with the 10-year-old actor at the hospital, in his final days and shared that 'he could not be saved'.

Rahul played the role of Manu in the film, a close friend of Samay, who is the lead character.

'Chhello Show', a Gujarati film that is India's official entry to the Oscars this year, celebrates childhood and the joys and wonder of discovering new things.

About the film being semi-biographical, Pan Nalin earlier told another leading media house in an interview, "The film is about my growing-up years in Saurashtra and discovering the magic of movies. It all started when my family asked me to go and meet one of my friends, who was a projectionist in a theatre which closed down and was not in a good condition. That was when I thought of making 'Chhello Show'."