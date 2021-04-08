Chhattisgarh govt to honour women for breaking the mould

The Chhattisgarh Government will organise the first edition of 'Chhattisgarh Veerni Awardees' on Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14, 2021) via a virtual ceremony.



The awardees are a diverse group of women achievers and leaders from Chhattisgarh and other parts of India in the fields of law, education, literature etc. including Teejan Bai, Dutee Chand, Shubha Mudgal, Rebecca Mammen John and many others.

While senior advocate Rebecca Mammen has been a part of various landmark cases, including the 1987 Hashimpura Massacre Case and the Aarushi Murder Trial, professional sprinter Dutee Chand is the first Indian to win a gold medal in a 100 meters race in a global competition.

These awards have been instituted by 'Smart City, Raipur' led by Aijaz Dhebar, Mayor, Raipur and will be presented by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The awardees will be presented with a hamper that celebrates local folk arts, handicrafts and artisans. The government has worked with a master artisan and especially designed and commissioned a trophy in the 'Dokra Tribal Art' antique lost wax method. This statue depicts a woman crowning herself and is symbolic of the government's commitment to work to level the playing field for women.

Shawls and sarees have been commissioned from the state-run women's handloom cooperative. These celebrate the rich tradition of the region's famous Tussar and Kosa Silk in exclusive designs.

The awards were announced on March 8, 2021, on the occasion of International Women's Day. This month, the list of recipients was released.

The awards symbolise the Chief Minister's affirmation that the government of Chhattisgarh remains resolute towards the cause of empowering and celebrating women in Indian and Chhattisgarhi society.

"To mark International Women's Day, Chhattisgarh strengthens its resolve to create a state where women are free, empowered, included and celebrated every single day of every single year. Our government has initiated programmes and policies that focus on women's needs and attempt to level the playing field for them. On this date, we will renew our pledge to keep women's interests on our minds while making policies in every sector," the Chief Minister had said.

He added, "It is our firm belief that empowering women with education, resources and rights will enable our economy, our society, our families and our culture to scale the heights of glory. As part of this effort, we announce an award to recognise the contributions made by women in the state of Chattisgarh. We will also take the opportunity to honour women who have set examples across the country."