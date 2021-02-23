'Chehre' to have a theatrical release on April 30, 2021

Rumy Jafry's upcoming film 'Chehre' will bring together Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and 'Why Cheat India' star Emraan Hashmi on the big screen for the first time. The film will have a theatrical release on April 30, 2021.

In the new film poster, both the actors are seen looking grim in the intriguing poster.

'Chehre' also has a stellar ensemble cast in the shape of Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Krystle D'souza and Raghubir Yadav with Annu Kapoor.

Sharing the poster on his 'Twitter' handle, Emraan wrote, "Chehre se bada koi naqaab nahi hota! Uncover the real 'Chehre', the much-awaited mystery-thriller, in theatres on April 30, 2021."

Earlier, producer Anand Pandit had opened up about working with Emraan and Big B.

"Everybody knows that Amit Ji is a thorough professional, punctual to a fault, a team player on sets and an actor who respects the time of the producer and the creative voice of the director. His energy levels are better than those of people half his age and his commitment to his craft is unmatched."

He added, "Emraan has his way of communicating with the camera. He is a supremely confident actor who never seems overdramatic in a scene but always manages to communicate what he needs to with the most economical. His understanding of cinema is very contemporary and he is an actor you never get bored of watching because he is not repetitive. He will be a revelation in 'Chehre' though he has already carved a niche for himself in the industry."