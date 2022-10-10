Charlie Hunnam fell in love with India while creating 'Shantaram'

English actor Charlie Hunnam, best known for playing Jackson Teller in the 'FX' series 'Sons of Anarchy' for over a decade, will soon be seen in the 'Apple TV Plus' series 'Shantaram' in the lead role. The show is adapted from the book of the same name, penned by Gregory David Roberts. The book, although fiction, is said to be influenced by the author's own life.

Charlie, who has been promoting the series, recently spoke to a popular entertainment news portal about making the series and how it came to life.

"I was in Thailand when this book was thrust upon me by my friend and producer, Eric Singer. So, I didn't get to see much of Thailand (the book is over 900 pages long), but I fell in love with India. I read the book and fell madly in love with it and then began the steep uphill climb of attaining the rights to the book," he said.

Charlie Hunnam also mentioned that although the book as well as the show is set in the 1980s largely, 'Shantaram' will still appeal to people.

"The show, to me, feels really timeless and there are little nods to fashion, set direction and stuff like that. It feels very alive and fresh and contemporary to me," he concluded.

The 10-episode series has been created by Eric Warren Singer and Steve Lightfoot. It will premiere on 'Apple TV Plus' on October 14.