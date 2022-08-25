Charles Babalola to star in Antoine Fuqua's series 'King Shaka'

Los Angeles: Actor Charles Babalola has been roped in to play the titular role in Showtime's "King Shaka" series.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Antoine Fuqua is on board as executive producer on the show.

Written and created by Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika, the epic drama series tells the story of the Zulu Empire founder Shaka and his rise to power, uniting multiple tribes across vast stretches of southern Africa in the early 19th century to transform his power into legend, on par with history's most seminal figures.

Production on the series starts next month in the historic KwaZulu-Natal province in South Africa, the birthplace of King Shaka.

Also cast as series regulars in are actors Aissa Maiga and Thando Dlomo. Thapelo Mokoena will guest star along with Warren Masemola.

"This outstanding international cast is, quite literally, a dream team. The powerful story of King Shaka and the Zulu Nation speaks to the very heart of everything we identify with as Africans. It's a blessing and honour to share the greatness of the Zulu people's history with a full and nuanced approach that serves as a microcosm for African history across the continent. We couldn't be more excited to reintroduce this narrative from the perspective of its own people and share it with the world," Odebunmi and Awosika said in a joint statement.

As per the makers, more than 300 locals have been hired for jobs across all facets of the production, including cast, crew, performers and craftspeople.