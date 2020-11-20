'Chapter 2' now at Southern Avenue

Chapter 2', Kolkata's only retro dining restaurant has opened their all-new boutique outlet at Southern Avenue, which extends the nostalgia of a bygone era of the 1940s to the 1970s to South Kolkata, where Anglo Indian Food and live music culture was much revered.



The restaurant has also been conceptualised and recreated along similar lines with the aspiration and determination of reminiscing the almost lost, old world gastronomical and musical charm of

Park Street and Chowringhee for the people residing in the Southern part of Kolkata.

"With 'Chapter 2', we chose to remember the Calcutta of those bygone days and recall the swinging times of the 1960s and the 1970s when the city used to party throughout the night, as we embark on another beautiful journey. Both of us had undertaken detailed research on European culture and their riveting music by touring England and various other European countries to make 'Chapter 2' the perfect amalgamation of retro food, music and ambiance", said Shiladitya and Debaditya Chaudhury, founders of 'Chapter 2'.

Chapter 2's newly opened outlet is located at P-377, Hemanta Mukhopadhay Sarani, Southern Avenue, Kolkata - 700029. The restaurant offers a number of specialties in food, mocktails and cocktails like prawn cocktail, pork chops, seafood risotto, wake me up, purple elixir, tropical dance, Paloma and many more.