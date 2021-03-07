Chang plays 'villain' Major Lin in '1962'

Bollywood actor Meiyang Chang, who played the role of a Chinese Army Major in the recently-released OTT series '1962: The War in the Hills' talked about his experience playing a villainous character.

The Mahesh Manjrekar series is inspired by the 1962 Indo-China war and is a fictional take on how 125 soldiers of the Indian Army were tasked with staving off 3000 soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

"The audience has appreciated my portrayal of the 'villain' who, though an enemy, has a definite moral compass. I play Major Lin of China's People's Liberation Army who has immense respect for the brave Indian soldiers standing against him. Many have wished there was more of me on the show and that they fell in love with the bad guy, which is a huge compliment," he said.

" '1962' is my first project where I got to do an action sequence. A week before it was to be shot, the action director described the scene to me. When we got down to shooting it, there were explosions all around and a hillside on fire littered with dead bodies. It felt like a warzone and my body was pumped with adrenaline! It was quite unforgettable, as was the beauty of Ladakh where we shot a chunk of the show," shared Chang about his experience in the 'Disney+ Hotstar' series.