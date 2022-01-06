'Chakda Xpress' promises a story of tremendous sacrifice

Anushka Sharma shared the first look teaser of 'Chakda Xpress', a biopic on the former captain of India national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami. The film will mark Anushka Sharma's return to acting after a break of three years.

"It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice," she wrote while sharing the teaser of the 'Netflix' movie on 'Instagram'.

The teaser shows her leading her team to a cricket field, wearing jerseys with slips of their own names slapped on the male cricketers' names, as she makes a promise - "Today, you see us. Tomorrow, you will remember our names."

Talking about the film, Anushka wrote in her post: " 'Chakda Xpress' is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and women's cricket."

"From support systems to facilities, to have a stable income from playing the game, to even have a future in cricket - very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can't make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumph over any or all adversities and 'Chakda Xpress' is the most definitive look into the not-so-rosy world of women's cricket back then," Anushka added.

"We should all salute Jhulan and her teammates for revolutionizing women's cricket in India. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan's story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we must give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan's story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit," Anushka wrapped her statement with these words.