'Centre is giving film medium undue importance'

Vishal Bhardwaj recently talked about why 'big actors' like Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are 'silent' about current affairs in the country.

In an interview, the 'Haider' director also discussed a proposed 'Cinematograph Bill' that will allow the Centre to re-examine films that have already been cleared for release by the 'Central Board of Film Certification' (CBFC).

"They are giving the film medium undue importance. Earlier, Aamir Khan used to say things. Now even he is silent," said the filmmaker.

Speaking on whether the film industry brought this situation upon itself by allowing itself to be pushed around, Vishal stated, "Star power exists. People listen when they speak. Maybe it is to divert some attention from some other issue?"

"From what I understand, if Shah Rukh says something and is trolled for it, there are 300 others who are associated with him whose careers will be impacted by it. It will affect the Rs 100 crores-Rs 200 crores that a producer has invested in a project. Personally, if you meet Shah Rukh, he has his voice, he has his conviction and he articulates it so beautifully. Even Aamir Khan does it too. But the fear is that their words will impact the lives of 300 others. If they were to be held accountable for their words, I think they would still speak," shared Vishal.

In June, the Centre came out with the draft 'Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2021' seeking comments from the general public, including one provision which allows power to re-examine films that have been cleared by CBFC. The proposal irked several filmmakers, including Sudhir Mishra, Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta and many others.

Bharadwaj further said that in the aftermath of the 'Tandav' controversy, his series about the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC

814 was canned by a streaming platform.