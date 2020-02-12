Centineo talks about drug use and becoming sober
Los Angeles: To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo has opened up about the "really dark time" in his life when he started taking drugs.
The 23-year-old actor revealed that he really struggled after the divorce of his parents when he was 15.
"I felt an obligation to step up and fill a role, fill a position that was vacant at that time, and in doing so, I bristled and I kind of shoved down a lot of emotion," Centineo told Harper's Bazaar magazine.
The actor also said that he also had a difficult time when he started out as an actor in the industry.
"There's a syndicate of, like, 500 to 1,000 kids in the entertainment industry that are all trying to make it right now that all they do Monday to Monday is party every night," Centineo said.
"There wasn't really much I wouldn't do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man," Noah continued. "It was a really dark time in my life," he added.
