Celebrities wish A R Rahman on his 54th birthday

Music composer A R Rahman, who celebrated his 54th birthday on January 6, got wishes and greetings from his fans, Bollywood celebrities and many others.

"Super happy birthday to the God of music and to my guru, my inspiration and my ustaad ji A R Rahman," wrote rapper Honey Singh, who also shared a photo of the birthday man.

Harshdeep Kaur shared a video and wrote, "Happy Birthday A R Rahman sir. God bless you with good health and happiness! I dedicate 'Mannchandre', a masterpiece composed by the legend himself. Honestly, life would have been like an empty canvas without his music."

"May the year ahead dance to your melodious tunes A R Rahman. I wish you lots of love and

happiness," tweeted actor Madhuri Dixit.

R Ajay Gnanamuthu shared his wish on 'Twitter', "I wish dearest A R Rahman sir a very happy birthday. Love you sir!"

"Dearest and most loved A R Rahman sir, my prayers are that you should always be blessed with more love, happiness, peace, health and wealth in your life and endless music for us to live on it. Happy birthday sir. Insha Allah," Dhivyadharshini tweeted.

Singer Armaan Malik also wished the ace music composer: "Happy birthday A R Rahman sir. I'm always inspired by you and your respect and commitment to music and God. It is what makes you

the legend you are. I'm grateful to have worked and performed with you so early on in my career. Love and respect always."