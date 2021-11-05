Celebrities who rocked the ethenic look this year

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra radiated a golden sheen in a blouse that featured mirror embellishments and showed off her toned abs. She paired it with a floor-length floral printed skirt. A statement necklace and loose curls added to the elegance of her look.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dressed impeccably in eye-catching traditional ensembles. Bhatt wore a printed purple lehenga set from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's label and was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked chic in a black brocade bandgala kurta.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in Manish Malhotra's sky-blue kurta accentuated with sequins. He paired it with an off-white stole to complete the look. With hair pulled back neatly and light stubble, Kaushal gave major fashion goals to his fans. He was styled by fashion stylist Amandeep Kaur.

Hina Khan

Fashionista of the industry, Hina Khan, left her fans mesmerized with her Diwali look. She wore a pink embellished lehenga by Pink Peacock Couture that had silver beads embroidery and cold-shoulder sleeves. She accessorized it with a heavy choker and maang tika, and left her long tresses open.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone rocked this year's Diwali festivities wearing a grape pink chanderi silk anarkali suit set. The outfit from the collection of celebrity-favourite clothing label Torani, is worth `70k. The actress wore it with matching pants and an organza silk dupatta, which featured scalloped borders.mpost