Celebrating women through films

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor said that she wishes to explore and do more films that 'celebrate women, their lives and decisions'.

"As a woman, I want to do more films that celebrate women, their lives and decisions. I have been fortunate that in my short career span, I have got films like 'Shudh Desi Romance', 'Befikre' and 'War' which have highlighted some brilliant aspects of being a woman. They showed how women are free-spirited, ambitious, resilient and strong," said the actor.

She added that she always wanted to do films that celebrate women as a symbol of independence and work in projects that bridge the gender perception about what a woman can or cannot do.

"Luckily, today, we are part of a generation that is extremely forward-thinking and they want to see films where a woman is not treated as a flower vase. I'm thankful to be working in an era where people want to see more from a woman than just look stunningly gorgeous on screen," she concluded.