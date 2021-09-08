Celebrating womanhood with 'Sharad Sundari 2021'

Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers', in association with 'Khukumoni Personal Care', is presenting 'Sharad Sundari 2021' during this Durga Puja.



'Sharad Sundari' is a very popular and much-awaited annual hunt for the face with the most festive look during Durga Puja. It is on its 11th year run this time.

In previous years, this festive face hunt was conducted at popular puja pandals, premium housing societies and premier college campuses. But because of COVID-19 restrictions, the search is entirely online this time.

'Sharad Sundari 2021' was announced at Lake Club on September 7 with a screening of last year's finale and the presence of reigning Tollywood Queen, Rituparna Sengupta, who has had a long and happy association with 'Sharad Sundari'.

"I am delighted to be here and take great pleasure in being a part of this announcement of 'Sharad Sundari 2021'. Because I have been associated with this annual festive face hunt for many years and apart from crowning the winning faces, I have seen the face hunt grow in size, its scope over the years and introduce many new faces who have all gone on to establish themselves in the world of beauty, fashion and glamour," said Rituparna.

Aritra Roy Chowdhury, Director, 'Khukumoni Personal Care' said, "We came in last year and have had a very happy association as co-presenter of 'Sharad Sundari 2020'. We will surely continue to co-present 'Sharad Sundari' and like last year, derive great joy in using some winning faces of the hunt for our brand that is all about 'Celebrating Womanhood'."

" 'Sharad Sundari' started as a dream initiative to add a new dimension to all the celebration of the festive season and provide a platform for young girls with stars in their eyes," said Rupak Saha, Director, 'Shyam Sundar Company Jewellers'.

She added, "This year, with a winning proposition, a tried and tested system in place and many new additions like the 'Shrimati Sharad Sundari' category for newly married women, we are taking 'Sharad Sundari' to the next level."

The face hunt process will take two and a half months. The grand finale is scheduled for November 27, 2021.

Contestants are required to visit sharadsundari.com and send their best sharadotsav festive look photograph for the initial screening. The last date for enrolment is October 30, 2021.