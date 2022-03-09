Celebrating the spirit of women's empowerment with IHC

For as long as films, art, music and industries have existed, women have worked in them. To celebrate the spirit of women's empowerment, India Habitat Centre (IHC) started its host of events to entertain the audience.



This month, IHC's dance repertoire features performances by indomitable Gurus such as Kathak Guru Shovana Narayan (and the 'Asavari Repertory') and Guru Kanaka Sudhakar (and her senior disciples).

On March 8, a talk on 'Sustainable Futures in Creative Industries' took place at 7 pm. At the same time, people witnessed the magic of 'Celebrating 100 years of Sahir Ludhianvi', a theatre event.

On March 10, 'Trirupam', a dance performance, will take place at 7:30 pm.

The themes of women reclaiming and discovering the power, within themselves, in curious ways find representation through IHC's fascinating collaboration with the Liszt Institute - Hungarian Cultural Centre Delhi. Films like 'Hab - Cream' (2020), a modern romance will be screened on March 11, while the intense drama, 'Aurora Borealis' (2017) will be screened on March 12.

On March 13, 'Meera: Women Empowerment', a musical conceptualised by Vidushi Sumitra Guha and enacted by Shinjini Kulkarni (granddaughter of Late Pandit Birju Maharaj), offers a contemporary interpretation and depiction of Mirabai's devotion for Lord Krishna.

'AUM', another dance event, will be organised on March 14 at 7 pm. While on March 15, the film 'Golda' will be screened at 7 pm.

So often, the world's most important documentaries are only available at film festivals and not to the public. To change this and bring a film festival for everyone, the VICE presents 'The Short List'. People can watch one brand-new documentary every Thursday.

In the art department, 'Reaping's of a Wandering Soul', a solo painting exhibition by Satvir Singh Rana will be on preview from March 10 to March 13 at Visual Arts Gallery.

From March 11 to April 30, 'Brazil - 200 years of Independence seen Through Architecture' will be present for the viewers at IHC's Outdoor Exhibition. A photography exhibition of Brazilian history through images of iconic works of architecture, the exhibit will cover the period of the Empire (1822- 1889: neoclassical architecture), the First Republic (1889- 1930: eclectic architecture), Modernism and Contemporary architecture.

On March 16, the music event 'Hori Ke Rang, Sampuran ke Sang' will be held at 7 pm.

IHC's curation of the 'JIO MAMI Film Festival' and Rang Smaran continues.