Celebrating the life and work of Abanindranath Tagore

A virtual tour titled 'The Great Maestro | Abanindranath Tagore' will be organised today (August 7) to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Abanindranath Tagore.



Abanindranath Tagore is a singular figure in modern Indian art. He painted a range of subjects. He had a leaning towards painting images with historic or literary allusions. He liked to paint sets of images dealing with a theme or a text such as the 'Arabian Nights' or the 'Krishna Leela'. He also enjoyed painting theatrical subjects. Literature and drama held great respect for him and he was an elegant and accomplished writer. As a modernist at heart who was guided more by his sensibility than his training, he transformed the post-Renaissance academic realism into which he was trained with his series of contacts with oriental art into something more supple and responsive to the imaginative flights of his mind.

Speaking about the same, Director General Adwaita Charan Gadanayak said, it gives me an immense pleasure to present the works of art of Abanindranath Tagore through this virtual tour.

The NGMA takes pride in 99 works of art created by the iconic artist which are a part of prestigious collection. This virtual tour presents the 77 works of art from the prominent artworks of Abanindranath Tagore from reserve collection of NGMA, grouped in a series of four different themes of (i) Portraits and Characters, (ii) Tradition with Sensibility, (iii) Individual Style, (iv) Landscape of Interiority.

He added, "I take pride of the tireless effort of our entire IT Cell to conceive and conceptualise the idea of launching this virtual tour and design and develop the same to facilitate our esteemed visitors with such prestigious collection of NGMA. I would urge our esteemed visitors to explore the works of art of Abanindranath Tagore through this virtual tour".

This virtual tour also includes Jeevansmriti to throw light into the memory lane and quiz based on the life and the works of the Great Maestro. Visitors can join the conversation on the first cultural media platform launched under the banner of NGMA.