Celebrating the actor within

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has had a successful run in 2019 with films like Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh, feels that she has been fortunate in getting films that celebrate the type of actor that she is.

Even though Bhumi has back-to-back hits like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh, she doesn't like to think of herself or tag herself as a star.

"I don't think I can ever call myself a star because I am too shy. But I can definitely say that I am fortunate to get films that celebrate the actor that I am. I am fortunate to have a choice as to what film I want to do and I am getting a lot of love. So, I think I am successful to an extent," Bhumi said.

Now, Bhumi will be seen as a leading lady in Akshay Kumar's remake of a Telugu horror film, Durgavati and Dolly Kitty's, Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare. She has noted that Durgavati has been a special challenge for her due to her inexperience with the horror film genre. The movie, based on true events is being directed by the director of the original Telugu film, G Ashok. She will also have cameos in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan and Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: The Haunted Ship.

She asserts that she is glad that she is working in the industry at a time when similar opportunities have been opened up and availed for both male and female actors.

The actress hopes that this measure of equality that has been portrayed in the film industry spills over into the workings of society at large. "Gender parity is one topic that is significant to me. I am glad to be working in times where similar opportunities have opened up for both male and female actors and I hope this spills over to the society as well," Bhumi told IANS on the sidelines of launch of the series MTV Nishedh.

"I am sure this show will help trigger more acceptance towards gender equality," she added while talking about the show, with which she is associated as a cause ambassador.

With a whole host of stories centered around social issues and issues of health such as modern contraception, medical abortion, consent, tuberculosis and nutrition, MTV Nishedh, produced by Victor Tango, aired on MTV yesterday. The show will also air on Colors Rishtey starting February 1.

The actress is also concerned with nutrition and the role it plays in our health, our work and our self-esteem. MTV Nishedh addresses this in a big way, analysing among other things, the effect of a modern diet combined with strenuous work routines. The actress, who holds this cause close to heart due to its role in the movie industry said, "Belonging to an industry where your physical appearance is always under scrutiny, nutrition is a topic that's closest to my heart. In my journey of transformation, I have benefitted immensely by focusing on nutrition and eating right, in the right away. I am glad that MTV Nishedh deals with nutrition in a significant way. Given the strenuous schedules we work in, it is immensely necessary for us to eat the right mix of food, much more so than having a simple focus on physical activity in order to ensure our own general wellbeing."

Calling out for help!

Bhumi Pednekar wants everyone to avoid single use of plastics and hopes that mankind will stop abusing Mother Earth. A climate change warrior, Bhumi took to Instagram to spread the word.

She captioned a recent photo: "Everyday is a new day And life is all about those baby steps. Am trying to use no #SingleUsePlastic, you should too, together we can make this world better".

The actress keeps writing against single use of plastics on social media. In an Instagram post earlier this month, Bhumi shared shocking figures to reveal the quantity of plastic waste in India, and urged everyone to use recycled plastic.

"It's our mess to clean. India generates 25,940 tonnes of plastic waste every day. Of this sizable chunk, 10,376 tonnes is uncollected plastic. Start segregating your garbage at home. Make sure you recycle plastic. We have to co-exist with nature," she wrote.She had shared a few pictures along with the post, which show her cleaning up plastics and garbage at a Mumbai beach.

Bhumi has also been vocal about the devastating bushfire in South Australia. This initiative is not the first time the actress has been involved with climate activism. Last year, Bhumi was involved in kick starting a climate change awareness initiative called 'Climate Warrior'. The drive behind this initiative is to create awareness about climate change, its effects and create a dialogue between the common man and the people combating climate change on the front lines. The actress sent off 2019 by speaking of how the coming year 2020 will require all of us to do our bit for the environment or start seeing the subsequent ill effects of a shift in climate. The actress has promised to remain active in spreading the message of climate change in order to do her part.