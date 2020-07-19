Celebrating season of love with music

Monsoon, which is known as the season of love, not only brings people a sense of joy, but also feelings of happiness and prosperity. To celebrate this elating happiness with everyone, 'SPCkraft' and 'Ghosh Company' arranged a digital concert 'Borshonmala: Bristidharar Alekhya'. The concert was organised to bring people together to engage in a soulful celebration of the monsoon season through a collage of poetry and 'Rabindrasangeet'.



During this pandemic situation of COVID-19, the concert had been celebrated on a digital platform along with some of the beautiful performances such as on Rabindranath Tagore's songs, poetry, duets, musicals and many more.

With people like Sunil Ganguly, Joy Goswami and Shakti Chatterjee, the big names of Bengali literature were listened to in the concert by the audience. Also celebrities like actors Abir Chatterjee, Sohini Sarkar, Sohini Sengupta and artist Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee also made their recitations in the virtual concert.

Singer Sharabani Sen also did her best by mesmerising the audience by her voice and singing few songs of Rabindranath Tagore.