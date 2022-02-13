Celebrating love

To celebrate the day of love, Acropolis Mall, India's leading mall organized a pre valentine bash 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. It hosted a slew of curated events including a fashion show for best-dressed couples, best dancing couple contest, dancing on paper competition as well as a few engagement games. Free makeover and free nail art were also arranged. Actor Sonalee Chaudhuri graced the occasion and presented prizes to the winners in presence of Soumi Dutta, Queen of Asia international, Mrs India Universe Kolkata 2019 and Shalini Mukherjee, winner of Yadevi 2020, the signature event of Acropolis.