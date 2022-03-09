Celebrating an evening of nostalgia

On March 7, 2022, Calcutta Boys' School celebrated 'Confluence', its 145th Founder's Day that commemorated the 186th birth anniversary of its founder, Bishop James Mills Thoburn.



It was an evening of nostalgia as students, ex-students and teachers of the Calcutta Boys' School family gathered together both on the campus and online to take a trip down memory lane.

The Founder's Day message was delivered by Bishop Dr Anilkumar J Servand, presiding Bishop and chairman, CBS Sudip Bandhopadhyay, MP and Naina Bandhyopadhyay, MLA, were among the dignitaries present. The occasion was also graced by principals and teachers from several schools.

The members of the Calcutta Boys' School family - students, staff and friends - met to commemorate those who founded the school and who have bequeathed resources to its development.

The chief aim is to actively develop the ambition and potential of every student, whether it is academic or any other sphere. The school believes that a student can achieve anything with focus, perseverance and confidence. The Old Boys said unanimously that they owe their education to their founders.

The day was celebrated with fervor, zest and enthusiasm in the school. An extravaganza of activities was conducted.

The prayer service was followed by a band performance by the CBS teachers of all four campuses.